The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Sells $221,400.00 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TKR opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

