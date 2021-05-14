The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $242.64, but opened at $228.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 12 shares.

Specifically, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $861,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

