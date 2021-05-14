The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.31).

LON SGE opened at GBX 623.60 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.56.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

