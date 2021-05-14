The Progressive Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $6,482,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,202,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 194,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

