The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 562,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

