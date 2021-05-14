The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

