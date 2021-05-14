The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Motors were worth $72,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

