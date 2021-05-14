The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $67,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $164.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $166.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

