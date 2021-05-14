The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $61,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

