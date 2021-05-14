The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $80,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

