The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 737.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 626,646 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $563.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.