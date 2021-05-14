The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 102,019 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,019 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.89% of Syneos Health worth $70,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,763,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after acquiring an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

