The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTW. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $25.32 on Monday. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.