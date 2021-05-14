The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 13%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,862,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,445,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The company has a market cap of C$158.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

