The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of CCEP opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

