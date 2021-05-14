The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 741.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $358.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $376.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

