The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.80 ($18.58).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ETR:AOX opened at €14.26 ($16.78) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.96.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.