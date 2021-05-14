The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

GDL opened at $8.96 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,198.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

