The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.88. 4,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

