The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE CC opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

