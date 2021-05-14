The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Sells $255,440.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Eliot Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.