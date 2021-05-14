The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Sells $1,484,607.84 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84.

Walter W. Bettinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80.

SCHW stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.