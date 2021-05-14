The Buckle (BKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Buckle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,020 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

