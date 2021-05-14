The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP John Leto Sells 44,820 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 419,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.