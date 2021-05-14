The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of AZEK opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

