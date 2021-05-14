The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 26,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,627. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 74.59.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.