The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading 3% Higher

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 2,036,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,695,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Alkaline Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter.

About The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.