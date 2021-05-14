TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $21.14.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

