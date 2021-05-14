Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

