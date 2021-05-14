Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,098 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

