Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,802 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 666,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 239,867 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

