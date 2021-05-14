Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,927 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

PXD opened at $151.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

