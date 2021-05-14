Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

