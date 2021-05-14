Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,615.79, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.