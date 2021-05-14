Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 10,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerome M. Guillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $571.69 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.97, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $683.73 and a 200-day moving average of $670.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Tesla by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

