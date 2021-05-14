TerraCredit Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $18.07 million and $4,956.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

