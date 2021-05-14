Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Hits Market Capitalization of $88.28 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $88.28 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00090186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.01087930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00070577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00113956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

