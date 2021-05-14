Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,072. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.