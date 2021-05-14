Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

