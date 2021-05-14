Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.55 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

