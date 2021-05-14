Telcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $93.26 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,884,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

