Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

