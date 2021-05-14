TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 61,589 shares of company stock worth $824,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

