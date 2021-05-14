TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,061. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,589 shares of company stock valued at $824,091. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

