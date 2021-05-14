Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $760.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

