Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$154,250.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.85, for a total transaction of C$154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,000.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.06. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.