Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$154,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.85, for a total transaction of C$154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,000.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.06. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.