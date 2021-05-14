TD Securities Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.29.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.33. 517,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.70 and a 1-year high of C$29.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.