TD Securities Downgrades Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) to Hold

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

EFN opened at C$13.48 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.91 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

