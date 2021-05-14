TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $743.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.