TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,175. The stock has a market cap of $749.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

